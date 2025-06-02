Royal Mint brings in easy way to authenticate gold bars after ‘unprecedented demand’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Mint has announced a new range of gold bars incorporating advanced security features currently used on its coins. These features allow investors to easily verify the authenticity of their purchase.

The Britannia bullion bar range includes four security elements, the first of which is latent imagery that functions as a hologram. When the bar is rotated, the image changes from a padlock to a trident.

The second feature involves micro detailing, which creates the illusion of waves rolling behind the figure of Britannia as the bar is turned.

Micro text is another feature, with an inscription reading: “Decus et Tutamen” (“an ornament and a safeguard”) surrounding Britannia, created using specialist lasers.

The fourth feature is tincture lines, depicting colours and patterns on metal.

The bars are also protected by tamper-proof packaging and extra layers of protection including a UV watermark and a serial number.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals for the Royal Mint, said: “By extending these innovative security features to our bars, we’re giving investors even greater confidence when purchasing our products.

“We have seen unprecedented demand for physical precious metals as investors increasingly look to diversify their portfolios through ‘safe haven’ assets.

“These new enhancements ensure authenticity and offer greater protection for investors, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the precious metals industry.

”The Royal Mint uses advanced picosecond lasers – technology used in medicine and aerospace – in the production of bullion products.

The technology enables the Mint to create complex designs using indents which are 200 times narrower than the width of a human hair. The gold Britannia bullion minted bar range, from 1g to 100g, is available to purchase from the Mint’s website.