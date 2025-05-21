William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has kicked off a partnership with a Scottish football charity and hinted that an Aston Villa favourite could join him for the next visit.

William joined a practice session run by Street Soccer Scotland, being backed by his Royal Foundation, which will fund a range of initiatives at the charity’s branch in Leith, near Edinburgh.

The financial support from the foundation’s Community Impact Project will also help the charity create Leith United – a collaboration with Leith Community Centre and YMCA Edinburgh.

The prince met YMCA user Shaniah Gilgun, aged 10, and learnt about her efforts with other youngsters to improve housing conditions in the area, but the conversation turned to football when he spotted a poster of Aston Villa.

Villa fan William mentioned the club’s captain, who also leads the Scottish national side, telling Shaniah: “Maybe I should bring John McGinn… might have to wait till he retires – we’ll put it in the pipeline.”

He added: “He promised me he would come up and show me around.”

After asking a group of children about their football teams during his visit to the community centre, he said of son Prince Louis: “My youngest supports five different teams now.”

Shaniah later mentioned William’s praise for her housing campaign: “He said it was a really good thing and that we should keep doing it and only good will come out of it.

“When he mentioned John McGinn, I said, ‘That’s a deal’.”

Street Soccer Scotland was founded by David Duke in Leith in 2009 before he opened centres across Scotland to deliver free football-themed training and personal development programmes to support people experiencing issues like poor mental health, addiction, homelessness and isolation.

The charity will use the Royal Foundation grant to renovate Leith Community Centre, enhance sports-based initiatives at the site, enable outreach work in the community and fund an impact manager over three years to co-ordinate grassroots leaders and local partnerships.