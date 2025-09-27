Royal British Legion calls for Starmer to fulfil forces covenant pledge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer must strengthen a Government-wide pledge to support veterans by enshrining it in law, the Royal British Legion (RBL) has said.

The leading military charity, responsible for each year’s poppy appeal, has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to fulfil a pledge to place the Armed Forces Covenant in law.

The open letter to the PM comes as the RBL plans to address Labour members at their conference in Liverpool.

The covenant is an informal agreement that people who have served in the military should not be placed at a disadvantage as a result.

But it has “not delivered the meaningful difference it should”, the RBL warned in its letter to the PM.

The charity urged the Government to do three things to ensure the covenant is “truly effective”, as it plans to place it on a statutory footing.

It must be “delivered consistently” with “clear guidance that sets consistent national standards” across the country, the RBL said.

Enough funding to “support delivery” must also be available, it added.

And its impact must be “properly measured” according to the charity, a step “crucial to achieve continued improvement of services and meet the evolving, changing needs of the Armed Forces community”.

Angela Kitching, the RBL’s director of campaigns, policy and research, will address a fringe event at Labour’s conference this weekend.

She said: “It is deeply worrying that serving personnel, veterans and their families are being let down so badly by the country they sacrifice so much for.

“Every day, we see cases of veterans falling through the cracks of the systems meant to support them.

“The Royal British Legion welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to extend the Armed Forces Covenant, now we urge him to Keep the Covenant Promise and deliver real change for our Armed Forces community to stop the unfair treatment.”