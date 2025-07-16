Air Marshall Harv Smyth named as new head of the Royal Air Force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An air marshal who flew in hundreds of operational missions across a number of warzones is to be appointed as the new head of the RAF, the Defence Secretary has confirmed.

Air Marshal Harv Smyth, who joined the force in 1991 and served 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor in conflicts in Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq and Afghanistan, will become Chief of the Air Staff.

He succeeds Sir Rich Knighton, who has held the position since June 2023 and has been promoted to head of the armed forces, a role he will take up in September.

Air Marshal Smyth’s appointment follows a series of promotions to command positions since becoming an Air Commodore in 2015, including his current role of Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff for Military Strategy and Operations.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the next Chief of the Air Staff at such an important time for the Royal Air Force.

“The Strategic Defence Review makes clear the need for us to rapidly evolve and modernise to meet current and future threats and I am enormously proud to lead the service at such a crucial point in our history.

“I take over from Sir Rich Knighton, who has achieved so much over the past two years, preparing the Royal Air Force for the challenges that we currently face and developing the operational mindset that we need, should we transition to conflict.

“I share in his unwavering support for our people and am delighted to have this opportunity to lead our whole force as we deliver outstanding air and space power for the UK and Nato.”

The Chief of the Air Staff is the professional head of the RAF, responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of all the force’s operations, people and capability.

They are accountable to the Secretary of State for Defence for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale, as well as the development and sustainment of the force.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “I warmly congratulate Air Marshal Harv Smyth on his appointment as Chief of the Air Staff. He has outstanding credentials to lead the RAF in a crucial period of transformation for the force.

“Air Marshal Smyth has led a distinguished career to date. From spending 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor, to flying hundreds of operational missions from both land bases and aircraft carriers, to holding numerous vital command positions, he has served our nation loyally.

“I would also like to recognise Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton’s superb leadership of the RAF over the last two years. I know he and Air Marshal Smyth will work together to deliver a landmark shift in our deterrence and defence.”