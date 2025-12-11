Litter police ‘fined man for spitting out leaf’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who claims he was fined £250 for spitting out a leaf after it blew into his mouth has criticised the “unnecessary” behaviour of litter enforcement.

Roy Marsh, 86, was reprimanded by two officers from the East Lindsey District Council team while he stopped to rest while walking across South Parade Car Park in Skegness in February.

Mr Marsh told the BBC: “As I was sitting there, a gale blew a big reed into my mouth. I spat it out and just as I got up to walk away, two guys [enforcement officers] came up to me.

Mr Marsh was told by one of the officers that he had been seen spitting on the floor. He claimed he told the officer he was being a “silly boy”.

“It was all unnecessary and all out of proportion,” Mr Marsh added.

He was fined £250 for the incident, but this was later reduced on appeal to £150.

It comes after county councillor Adrian Findley said he had received a number of complaints about similar “heavy-handed” incidents, and that he had been approached by other angry residents.

Mr Findley, who represents Reform UK, said: “They [enforcement officers] are taking it too far. If I came here on holiday and was given a £250 fine, I wouldn’t want to risk coming back.

“There needs to be discretion about how they [enforcement officers] issue fines. We can’t expect elderly people to chase crisp packets down the road if it’s windy.

“If it looks like a genuine accident, then give people the opportunity to apologise and pick it up.”

The ELDC said enforcement teams would “only approach individuals who have been seen committing environmental crime offences”.

Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: “While we can’t go into circumstances of individual cases, enforcement officers working on behalf of the council will only approach individuals who have been seen committing environmental crime offences. This includes spitting as a form of littering.

“The council closely monitors data on enforcement actions, including those relating to such things as littering, fly-tipping and dog-related offences. This shows that patrols are not targeted at any specific demographic.

“We also monitor practices to ensure they are not discriminatory and remain compliant with the Equality Act. Our ultimate aim is to invoke a change in behaviour and stop people committing environmental crime so residents and visitors alike can enjoy a clean and safe environment.”