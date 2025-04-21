UK theologian tells of shock and sadness in Rome after Pope’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK theologian who had worked closely with the Pope has described an atmosphere of shock, sadness and gratitude in Rome on the day of the Pope’s death.

Professor Anna Rowlands, who previously spent two years seconded to the Vatican during his papacy, happened to be in the Italian capital for Easter.

The professor of Catholic social thought and practice at Durham University described pilgrims and tourists mingling in the city as the news filtered through on Monday.

She told the PA news agency: “The atmosphere in Rome today has been one of shock, of sadness and of gratitude.

“Despite his recent long illness, there was still a sense of real – perhaps surprising – shock this morning.

“I think many who had been in the square for his Easter greeting yesterday felt that it had been fitting that he had been able to proclaim his Easter greeting with such determination, joy and conviction despite the effort it clearly posed for him, before dying.

“The square gradually filled with pilgrims and tourists mingling during the day, and many Romans coming to pay their respects. It was a mix of joy, sadness and normal life going on – something that I think the Pope would have appreciated.”

Prof Rowlands has also spoken of how Francis’s “common touch” and ability to connect easily with people is a huge loss to the Catholic Church.

Recalling sharing a football joke with the pontiff, she said the religious leader had roared with laughter when she told him she was a Manchester United fan the first time they spoke at length.

She said his natural approach was to “find a point of human connection” with whoever he was speaking to.

She told PA: “He wanted to know what football team I supported, and I said that I was from Manchester, and so I was a genuine, bona fide Mancunian, Manchester United fan by origin, to which he just sort of roared laughing and turned to his aide and said, ‘you see, she must have a sense of humour’.

“That was the first extended conversation I’d ever had with him. So, his nature was to tease you slightly and to be good-humoured, and find a point of human connection with you.

“I’m a theologian. He was known for not particularly liking theologians. But his point of connection was to make a joke about my footballing affinities and despair of me.

“He was a totally normal, very at ease with people, kind of person.”

She said that despite his high office, he had a “common touch”, and while quietly spoken, he was “charismatic, warm, personable”.

Prof Rowlands was personally appointed by Francis as one of the few women to have governance roles in the Church, a job she said would previously have been held by a bishop.

She said his popularity within the Church extended beyond, because he was someone who showed “moral leadership” on issues ranging from the treatment of refugees to the climate.

Prof Rowlands told PA his death “is a moment which feels very brittle and fragile on the global stage”.

“It feels momentous, I think, to lose someone who has spoken up so consciously for refugees, who’s spoken about climate change so clearly, who’s spoken about the need to pursue non-violence.

“I think he’ll be mourned as a figure who’s got that kind of moral leadership, who had real character, and who was able to speak, without constant caveat, about basic human moral obligations.

“So, for a Church audience, he was beloved for obvious reasons, but there is then a wider audience who, I think, will wonder, ‘who will speak for us in this way?’”

As for the direction the Church might move under a new pope, Prof Rowlands said it is difficult to predict but that a number of issues remain a “work in progress”.

She said: “Those questions of family, of relationships, of human sexuality, all of that is work in progress, and is not completed, and certainly that will have to become a part of the work of the next pontiff.

“But it’s impossible to know what kind of direction a pope might go on those questions, they remain open and not concluded.”