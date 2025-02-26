Officials to explore housing Ukrainian refugees in Roman Abramovich properties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Using properties owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to house Ukrainian refugees will be looked at by officials, a foreign office minister has said.

Responding to the proposal at Westminster, Labour frontbencher Baroness Chapman of Darlington said it was “an interesting idea” and committed to take it back to her department for it to be explored by civil servants.

The suggestion was made after Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK and its European allies should move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them, with the proceeds used to assist Ukraine with its war and reconstruction efforts.

Raising the issue in Parliament, Labour peer Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe said: “Many of the assets which are frozen are properties. Many of those properties are empty.

“I look across the Thames and see a great building where Abramovich had floors in the building.

“Will the Government explore the possibility of using those empty buildings, and in particular using them for Ukrainians and immigration?”

Lady Chapman said: “That’s an interesting idea. That is the first time I have heard that particular suggestion.

“I will take that back and ask for that to be explored by officials.”

She added: “It is important, though, that whatever we do is legally sound and is done collaboratively with our partners and allies.

“Whatever we do we have to be acting within the law, because that’s part of our argument with what Russia has done, is that it was a breach of international law and we take our obligations very seriously, and we want to make sure whatever we do, alongside our partners and allies, is legally sound.”

Lady Chapman was also pressed again on ending the stalemate over cash from the sale of Chelsea FC and diverting it to humanitarian causes in the war-torn country.

Mr Abramovich sold Chelsea after he was sanctioned following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

He pledged to divert all proceeds to a foundation to benefit victims of the war.

The Premier League club was sold in May 2022 for £2.5 billion, then the highest price paid for a sports team.

The House of Lords European Affairs Committee has previously reported the cash was frozen in a UK bank account amid “disagreement” about where it should be spent.

Labour former minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said he had written to the Chancellor calling for the £2.5 billion raised from the sale to be “unfrozen and sent to Ukraine where it is urgently needed”.

He added: “I think if the Government was able to take quick action on this, it would be welcome on all sides of the House.”

Lady Chapman said: “May I commend him for the tenacity with which he approaches this and every other issue.

“He is right to do so. He must keep pressing the Government on this. We are moving as fast as we can, but it is good to have the encouragement and support of members of this House.”