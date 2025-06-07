Body found in search for experienced walker on Isle of Skye

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in the search for a missing walker who vanished on the Isle of Skye.

Roddy MacPherson, 67, was reported missing on Wednesday and his family have been informed.

He was last seen on Monday outside Sligachan Hotel, walking in the direction of the Sligachan Bridge, and has not been heard from since.

Mr MacPherson was described as an “experienced walker” in an appeal by Police Scotland.

On Friday afternoon, the body of a man was traced by police and local mountain rescue teams on Cuillins.

There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Formal identification has yet to be made.

A spokesperson for Skye mountain rescue team (MRT) said: “Extensive searches were carried out, mainly focusing on the Red Hills and parts of the Northern Cuillin. On Thursday, thanks to helpful information from a local guide, efforts shifted to the area around Bruach na Frithe.

“Around midday on Friday, with improved weather and cloudless tops, a body was sighted on a grassy ledge high on the cliffs between Harta and Lota Corries. It was immediately clear that lowering the casualty to safety would be long and technically demanding.

“A team member was lowered to a position above and confirmed there were no signs of life, and that significantly more equipment would be needed. Fortunately, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter R948 was able to return and carry out a direct lift from the ledge — an incredible effort and a huge relief.

“The helicopter later returned multiple times to help extract the teams and equipment back to Sligachan.

“Skye MRT contributed over 350 hours to this search — not including the time and effort given by Police Scotland (N division), Royal Air Force mountain rescue service, Kintail mountain rescue, Glenelg mountain rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland, local Coastguard teams including HM Coastguard – Portree, Isle of Skye, and helicopter crews of R948 and R951.

“Our sincere thanks to all involved. Thanks also to the Sligachan Hotel for feeding and supporting us on Wednesday night and Thursday.

“Skye MRT extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Roderick MacPherson at this very difficult time. While formal identification has yet to be made, we understand this will come as deeply sad news to those that knew him.”