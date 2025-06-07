Sir Rod Stewart cancels US concerts amid recovery from flu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled a string of concerts in the US as he recovers from flu, ahead of his set at Glastonbury later this month.

Sir Rod is due to play the coveted tea-time legends slot at the Somerset festival on Sunday June 29.

He took to Instagram to announce that he was “devastated” to have to cancel or reschedule the six US shows, due to take place in the next eight days.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” he wrote.

“So sorry my friends.

“I’m devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

He signed off “Sir Rod” along with the heartbreak emoji.

He also listed the four shows he was cancelling – in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada – as well as two he plans to reschedule – in California.

The 80-year-old musician recently announced he will reunite with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood for his much-anticipated set at Glastonbury.

He told That Peter Crouch Podcast he was only due to play for an hour and a quarter on the Pyramid Stage.

“But I’ve asked them ‘Please, another 15 minutes’ because I play for over two hours every night and it’s nothing,” he said.

In 2024, he promised he would not retire but confirmed his 2025 European and North American shows would bring an end to his “large-scale world tours”, with his next slate to be held at more intimate venues.

Sir Rod’s best known solo songs include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Every Beat Of My Heart, and Maggie May.

Last month he was presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by five of his children at the American Music Awards (AMAs).