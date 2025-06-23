Bad Company’s Mick Ralphs dies aged 81

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guitarist, songwriter and Bad Company co-founder Mick Ralphs has died at the age of 81, it has been announced.

A message on the band’s official website said Ralphs is “survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children”, as well as his bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke.

Bad Company was formed in 1973 after the members of the bands Free, Mott The Hoople and King Crimson joined forces.

A statement from singer Rodgers on the website said: “Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.

“Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

Drummer Kirke said: “He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply.”

Ralphs’ final performance with Bad Company was in October 2016, with the musician suffering a stroke the following month.

Free members Rodgers and Kirke had enjoyed success with their 1970s hit song All Right Now.

Ralphs had been part of Mott The Hoople, famed for their 1972 song All The Young Dudes, which was penned by David Bowie.

Vocalist and guitarist Raymond ‘Boz’ Burrell had been performing as part of rock band King Crimson.

Bad Company are due to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

The group rose to fame in 1974 with their self-titled debut album which included hits such as Can’t Get Enough and Movin’ On.

The album reached number three in the UK albums chart and went five-times platinum.

Bad Company later released Straight Shooter in 1975, followed by Run With The Pack, and both made it into the top five in the albums chart.

They were also known for rock anthems including Ready For Love, Rock Steady and the title track Bad Company.