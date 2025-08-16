Jenrick calls for removal of judges who ‘bring personal politics’ into job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has said judges who “bring their own personal politics” to the job need to be removed.

Mr Jenrick said tighter checks are needed before judges are appointed to see if they have partisan views, as well as a system which would allow for them to be removed from their position if political meddling is confirmed.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “If judges want to enter the political sphere themselves, then they should stop being judges and go into politics.

“We have to have a situation where judges who act politically and bring their own personal politics into their job as a judge are held to account and frankly, can be removed.”

Mr Jenrick said he has exposed judges who have tweeted “highly political, partisan messages” while others have acted as trustees of charities which he described as “highly partisan”.

“I think that is bringing the historic independence of our judiciary into serious disrepute, and we’ve got to change that,” he said.

Among suggestions from a review is removing the appointment of judges from an independent body – introduced in 2005 under then prime minister Tony Blair – and returning them to the Lord Chancellor.

Removing senior judges requires a vote in both the Commons and the Lords, while an investigation ending in a recommendation of removal is needed in lower courts.

Mr Jenrick said that while UK judges in some areas remain “among the most respected in the world”, he said the independence of the judiciary has been “brought into disrepute” in some areas, including immigration tribunals.

“There’s no point extricating ourselves from activist judges in Strasbourg only to be beholden to activist judges here,” he said.

The former immigration minister also told the Telegraph he wanted “every single illegal migrant in this country” to be deported.

He said that included not only those arriving on small boats, but also those who have arrived in lorries or claimed asylum after landing at airports.

Earlier this week, the BBC apologised to Mr Jenrick after a refugee charity boss suggested the shadow justice secretary is xenophobic.

Mr Jenrick accused the broadcaster of smearing “millions of worried citizens as ‘xenophobic’ for their completely understandable fears”.

While appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday, Krish Kandiah, a director of Sanctuary Foundation, claimed Mr Jenrick had increased “fear of the stranger” among people.