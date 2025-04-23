Tories urged to ‘come clean’ on Reform after Jenrick ‘coalition’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives have been told to “come clean” on whether they want to do a deal with Reform UK, after Robert Jenrick vowed to bring together a “coalition” to fight Labour.

In an audio recording obtained by Sky News, the shadow justice secretary said that he wants the “fight” against Labour to be “united”.

He said that if Nigel Farage’s party become a “permanent or semi-permanent fixture on the British political scene” then “life becomes a lot harder” for the Tories.

Reform have consistently been outperforming Kemi Badenoch’s party in polling in recent months, but a source close to Mr Jenrick said that his comments are “about voters and not parties”.

Speaking to the UCL Conservative Association in March, in remarks published by Sky, Mr Jenrick said: “You head towards a general election, where the nightmare scenario is that (Sir) Keir Starmer sails in through the middle as a result of the two parties being disunited.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m not prepared for that to happen.”

Mr Jenrick added: “I want the fight to be united. And so, one way or another, I’m determined to do that and bring this coalition together and make sure we unite as a nation as well.”

Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves said on Wednesday that Conservative leader Ms Badenoch “needs to urgently come clean as to whether she backs her shadow justice secretary doing grubby deals with Reform behind the electorate’s back, or if she will rule it out”.

Ms Reeves added: “If she disagrees with Robert Jenrick, how can her leadership have any credibility whilst he remains in her shadow cabinet?”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said that the comments show “senior Conservatives are plotting a grubby election deal with Nigel Farage”.

She added: “Kemi Badenoch should sack Robert Jenrick now if she’s serious about ruling out a pact with Reform. Anything less would show she’s either too weak to sack him or that she agrees.”

Mrs Badenoch has consistently ruled out a national deal with Reform, but earlier this month, suggested that Conservative councillors could be free to go into coalition after the upcoming local elections, an idea that was later rebuffed by Mr Farage.

A source close to Mr Jenrick said on Wednesday: “Rob’s comments are about voters and not parties.

“He’s clear we have to put Reform out of business and make the Conservatives the natural home for all those on the right, rebuilding the coalition of voters we had in 2019 and can have again.

“But he’s under no illusions how difficult that is – we have to prove over time we’ve changed and can be trusted again.”