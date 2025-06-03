Prison officers told to wear body armour in high-security jails after attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prison officers will be told to wear body armour in high-security prisons, the Government has announced, days after a staff member was seriously injured in a stabbing.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said prison officers would be told to wear body armour in settings at the highest categories of prisons in England and Wales, telling MPs it would apply to close supervision centres, separation centres and segregation units.

It came as shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick repeated his warning that a prison officer could be killed unless stronger action is taken.

The incident at HMP Long Lartin on Saturday was the latest in a series of attacks on prison officers in recent months. The staff member at the prison near Evesham, Worcestershire, had to undergo emergency surgery after being stabbed by an inmate and is now said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile in May, Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana was accused of throwing boiling water at a prison officer through a cell door at HMP Belmarsh, causing minor injuries.

A month previously, Manchester bomb plotter Hashem Abedi was moved to Belmarsh from HMP Frankland after allegedly throwing boiling cooking oil at three prison officers. Abedi was previously found guilty of attacking a prison officer in 2020.

Ms Mahmood asked Jonathan Hall KC to lead an independent review into events at Frankland in County Durham, which will examine whether current protection for prison officers is sufficient. He will also evaluate whether separation centres, which are in place to manage the most dangerous prisoners, are fit for purpose.

She told MPs on Tuesday: “Today, I can announce I will mandate its use in close supervision centres, separation centres and segregation units in the high security estate.

“This is my initial response to the review, but I will set out further action on body armour in due course.

“When Jonathan Hall’s independent review into the Frankland attack reports, I will take any further steps necessary to protect our brave staff.”

Mr Jenrick told MPs he still fears for prison officers’ safety, as he hit out at Rudakubana having access to “treats” such as Pringles and Maltesers.

He said: “Brave prison officers are under attack if the Government doesn’t act now. I’m warning once again that an officer will be killed on the Justice Secretary’s watch.

After the Southport killer Axel Rudakubana allegedly attacked an officer with boiling water, he is now bingeing on treats like Maltesers and Pringles.

“When will the Justice Secretary strip Rudakubana and monsters like him of these privileges and put them in solitary confinement, and when will she finally have the backs of all our brave prison officers by giving each and every one of them the protection that they need in the form of high-collar, stab-proof vests, not just a privileged view in the most limited circumstances?”

Ms Mahmood said: “Let me just give the shadow minister a much-needed education here because he appears not to know that under the Tory government, violence on staff in our prisons soared and experienced officers left in droves because of it.

“That is inheritance that I have received and that is the mess that this Government is clearing up. He will know I have already acted on suspending the use of self-cook facilities, I’ve got Jonathan Hall looking into the HMP Frankland attack, I’ve made the announcement on body armour, and I won’t hesitate to take any further action, but unlike him I won’t make, and I quote ‘headline-grabbing measures’, just for the sake of a headline.”