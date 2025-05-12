Jenrick calls for removal of kettles from all high-risk prisoners after attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prison officer will be killed if the Government does not “get a grip” of “spiralling” violence by prisoners, Robert Jenrick has warned.

The shadow justice secretary also called for the removal of kettles from all high-risk prisoners, after Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s allegedly poured boiling water over an officer.

The 18-year-old allegedly used a kettle in his cell to heat the water up before the attack at HMP Belmarsh on Thursday.

This comes after four guards were attacked with hot oil and homemade weapons by Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi at HMP Frankland in April.

Justice minister Sir Nicholas Dakin said the Government will do “whatever is takes” to ensure the safety of those working in prisons and is trusting the expertise of prison staff.

In an urgent question, Mr Jenrick told the Commons: “Violence against officers has spiralled out of control. In just the past month, two of Britain’s most dangerous terrorists, Axel Rudakubana and Hashem Abedi, have launched vicious attacks on officers in two of our supposedly most secure prisons.

“The Secretary of State has ordered a snap review into the attack at HMP Frankland – three weeks later, no answers and no action. Every day longer it goes on, the safety of officers is at risk.

“So I ask the minister, when will it conclude? Why hasn’t every prison officer exposed to dangerous inmates already been provided with a stab vest? Not in June, but now today.

“I have spoken to officers who say attacks with boiling water are not uncommon. Will he commit today to order the removal of every kettle from high-risk prisoners? Not in June, but now, today. This goes deeper than one review, men like Rudakubana and Abedi glorify violence, they dream of martyrdom, and, still, governors pander to them.

“I couldn’t care less if Rudakubana never had a hot drink again, nor would the British public. This culture of appeasement, of protecting the rights of convicted terrorists and criminals over the safety of our officers must end, and it must end now.

“If that means keeping them in cells with just a bed, so be it. If it means no contact, no privileges and certainly no cups of tea, so be it.

“Let segregation truly and finally mean segregation, because – and I want to say this as clearly as I can – I am warning the House now, if the Government does not get a grip, a prison officer will be killed. We’ve had enough reviews, we need action. That’s the least prison officers deserve.”

Sir Nicholas had earlier told the Commons the Government is committed to making sure those who work in the UK’s prisons are safe and updates on the incident at HMP Belmarsh will be provided “in due course”.

He also said an update on the independent review into the incident at HMP Frankland will be given “in the coming days”.

Responding to Mr Jenrick, he said: “We are managing the most complex people in the most complex system. Our prison staff have to manage extremely dangerous people, and they do it with real bravery, and we will do whatever it takes to keep them safe, and that is why we have taken the actions we already have.

“All prisons carry out regular risk assessments and implemented associated safe systems of work. If a risk is identified regarding kettle-use or intelligence is received that one might be used in assault, the kettle will be withdrawn.

“And, frankly, for 14 years kettles were used under the previous government’s watch… they rightly trusted the professional skill and expertise of those running our prisons and working in our prisons, and that’s what we are doing now.”

Some 10,605 assaults on staff in male and female jails were recorded in 2024, up from 9,204 in 2023 and nearly three times the 3,640 in 2014.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has previously announced that the use of tasers will be trialled in prisons and confirmed the Prison Service will conduct a “snap review” of the use of protective body armour for prison officers.

Labour MP Luke Akehurst said he had heard “activist lawyers and the courts that are insisting that these dangerous terrorist prisoners have access to kettles and the ability to use kitchens”.

The North Durham MP added: “Will the Government consider changes to primary legislation to enable these privileges to be removed from that category of prisoners?”

Sir Nicholas said “access to kitchens has immediately been withdrawn” after recent incidents.

Conservative former minister Esther McVey suggested that violent prisoners should “forfeit any right” to privileges.

She said: “Surely as a minimum, any prisoner who assaults a prison officer should automatically forfeit any right to early release and all privileges.

“Does the minister agree and if so, when will he introduce that change, and if not, why not?”

In his reply, Sir Nicholas said: “These reviews are in place to learn the lessons so that appropriate action can be taken, to learn from this and put appropriate steps in place for the future, taking into account the issue she raised amongst other issues.”