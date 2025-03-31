Sentencing guidelines delayed after row over claims of ‘two-tier justice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for new sentencing guidelines for offenders from minorities have been delayed after the Government announced draft legislation to block the changes following a row over claims of a “two-tier” justice system.

The independent Sentencing Council insisted the new instructions were “necessary and appropriate” but would not be implemented while the introduction of a Bill was imminent.

Ministers had promised legislation to overturn the guidance and have not ruled out ultimately scrapping the council after it initially ignored requests from the Justice Secretary to change course.

The new guidance for judges says a pre-sentence report will usually be needed before sentencing someone of an ethnic, cultural or faith minority, alongside other groups such as young adults aged 18 to 25, women and pregnant women.

They had been due to come into effect on Tuesday but Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced she would introduce a draft law to the Commons aimed at blocking the guidelines on the same date.

On Monday evening, the council said in a statement: “The Lord Chancellor and the chairman of the Sentencing Council met this morning. At that meeting, the Lord Chancellor indicated her intention to introduce legislation imminently that would have the effect of rendering the section on ‘cohorts’ in the guideline unlawful.

“The Lord Chancellor also shared details of that draft legislation as it is likely to be introduced. The chairman indicated that the Council would not introduce a guideline when there is a draft Bill due for imminent introduction that would make it unlawful.

“On that basis, the council, an independent statutory body, has chosen to delay the in-force date of the guideline, pending such legislation taking effect.”

Earlier on Monday, Ms Mahmood had confirmed she would introduce the Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-sentence Reports) Bill to the Commons on Tuesday to block “unacceptable differential treatment”.

The new legislation will be fast-tracked through Parliament, but the Government is not expected to delay the Easter break for MPs and peers.

The House of Lords rises for the holiday on April 3, and MPs will head away from Westminster after April 8’s sitting.

Critics say the changes announced by the Sentencing Council could discriminate against those who do not fit into certain groups and shadow lord chancellor Robert Jenrick described it as “two-tier justice”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman repeatedly refused to rule out scrapping the Sentencing Council altogether, but said the initial focus was on reversing the guidance.

“Well, we’re focused on this specific issue in relation to these new guidelines, so that’s where our focus is,” the spokesman said.

“We’re obviously disappointed the Sentencing Council has decided not to reverse these guidelines.

“The Lord Chancellor has also said, more broadly, we want to look at the role of the Sentencing Council, but we’re obviously not going to rush that work, and we’ll consider that carefully.”

Pressed on whether abolition of the council was an option, the spokesman said: “We’re not going to rush into ruling anything in or out, we need to look at the Sentencing Council and its role carefully and any further changes will be set out in due course.”

Ms Mahmood welcomed the Sentencing Council’s suspension of the new guidelines and said she would “change the law to ensure fairness for all in our courts”.

Mr Jenrick, whose party was in government when the guidance was first proposed, said the move to delay it was a “victory for common sense.”