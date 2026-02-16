Tributes pour in for veteran actor Robert Duvall who has died aged 95

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in from Hollywood stars including Adam Sandler, Michael Imperioli and Jamie Lee Curtis in honour of The Godfather actor Robert Duvall who has died at the age of 95.

The Oscar-winning actor died “peacefully” at his home surrounded by “love and comfort”, according to a statement by his wife Luciana Duvall.

Ms Duvall went on to describe the actor as a “beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time” in a post shared on his Facebook page.

Tributes have since poured in for the veteran actor including from Sandler, who starred alongside him in the 2022 Netflix sport comedy Hustle.

Sandler shared a number of photographs of the actor on Instagram, including one of the pair together from the film, and said: “Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with.

“Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can.”

Jayne Mansfield’s Car co-star Robert Patrick also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor with a post on Instagram.

He said: “I am gutted. Robert Duvall I will miss you brother.

“He was the actor I looked up to. His ability to find the truth of a scene was something special.

“Over the years I would call Bobby and we’d talk movies and barbecue. He loved barbecue and I’d always let him know when I was having it in Lockhart, Texas.

“I will miss Bobby. I will always be proud that I got to play his son. Rest in peace my friend.”

The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli said Duvall was “one of the best ever” and described him as “an actor’s actor” in a post on Instagram.

He continued: “Brilliant. Genius. Mesmerized in every role.

“One of the greatest bodies of work in cinema history.”

Hollywood star Viola Davis said she was “in awe” when she worked alongside Duvall in the 2018 thriller Widows in a post on Instagram.

She said: “I had the honour of working alongside you in Widows. I was in awe.

“I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness.

“You were a giant… an icon… Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill A Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove… etc… Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift.

“Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Meanwhile The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins, who starred alongside Duvall in The Apostle, thanked him for “changing” his life and for his years of friendship and mentorship in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a number of photographs of the pair together, he said: “The celestial light just lost its glow..It certainly did for me. Bobby Duvall, the greatest storyteller of all time just left us.

“He was my friend. My mentor. I’ve had these photos with me for 30 years. They were taken by the still photographer on the set of THE APOSTLE, the movie he wrote and directed. I was 24.

“The privilege of getting to work with this man, to know this man is still the most important experience of my life. He was my North Star, my hero. He knew it.

“He gave me permission, afforded me the privilege of never having to leave his side while we were working… we maintained a deep friendship for years after. He didn’t have to do that. But he did. He had that effect on a lot of people… but this was my story. I love you Bobby.

“Thank you for changing my life.”

Meanwhile Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photograph of Duvall as Tom Hagen in a post on Instagram with the caption: “The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen.

“Bravo, Robert Duvall.”

Batman star Michael Keaton, who acted alongside Duvall in 1994’s The Paper, before they appeared together in A Shot At Glory in 2000, said on Instagram: “Another friend goes down. Acted with and became friends. Shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses.

“He was greatness personified as an actor.”

The Academy praised the actor in a tribute on Instagram and said: “Robert Duvall brought a rare kind of gravity to the screen, the kind that never demanded attention yet held it completely.

“His work remains a masterclass in restraint, and his presence will be deeply missed, living on in the countless performances that continue to move, steady, and inspire us.”

Ms Duvall announced his death in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, which read: “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Over the course of his career, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes and five Emmys.

He made his screen debut in 1963’s To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the mysterious neighbour Boo Radley before going on to star in a number of films including 1972’s The Godfather where he portrayed Mafia consigliere Tom Hagen – a role which he reprised in The Godfather Part II.

The role earned him his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category. However, it was not until 1984 that he won the best actor gong for Tender Mercies, playing a country music star recovering from alcoholism.

The Hollywood star is also known for his performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in 1979’s Apocalypse Now, which he made famous with the line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

He went on to star in films including 1979’s The Great Santini, 1990’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and 2014’s The Judge alongside Robert Downey Jr.

He also played a Scottish football manager in the 2000 movie A Shot At Glory.