Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a man found dead near a canal towpath have made a second arrest.

Robert Brown, 57, was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton town centre after police officers were called at about 6.30am on August 1.

A post-mortem examination found that the victim, from Northampton, had a wound to his arm. His cause of death is yet to be determined.

In an update by Northamptonshire Police on Saturday morning, a 41-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder by officers on Friday evening and remains in custody.

The second arrest comes after a 38-year-old man who was arrested in connection with Mr Brown’s murder on Wednesday was released on bail pending further investigation.

In a tribute issued via police on Thursday, Mr Brown’s family said he “had a heart of gold and was always ready to help others”.

open image in gallery Police launched a murder investigation after Mr Brown’s death last week ( Northamptonshire Police/PA )

“We are truly devastated that Rob has been taken from us, but reading all the tributes on social media has provided some source of comfort.

“It is lovely to know just how many people knew Rob and enjoyed his company,” the family said.

“We will always miss his chirpy banter, but we know there are many happy memories to share and talk about.”

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: “We are now more than a week on since Robert’s death and we continue to follow various lines of inquiry to establish what happened.

“We still want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of the towpath behind Auctioneers Court overnight from Thursday July 31 to Friday August 1, to contact us even if you don’t believe you have any relevant information.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together the events which led to his death is encouraged to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 25000450267.