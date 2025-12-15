Jamie Lee Curtis among stars paying tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is among the stars who have paid tribute to Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele, after they were found dead in their home.

The flood of tributes came after the couple were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday night with their son, Nick Reiner, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder.

Known for directing some of the most loved films of the 80s and 90s, including the rom-com When Harry Met Sally, the news of their deaths has shaken Hollywood with many paying their respects and sharing their disbelief online.

Curtis, who played Rob’s ex-wife on the hit comedy series New Girl, said: “I will always remember them as they lived. Passionate. Political. Surrounded by family and friends.

“Rob and Michele were a united team. We all went to Stonehenge to shoot the final Spinal Tap concert. Rob directed. Michele produced.

“I took this image of their beautiful partnership and love and stunning appreciation that this creative, familial life had led them there. This is an ungraspable tragedy and loss. Pray for strength for their children. The world is bereft without them.”

US actor Kevin Bacon, who starred in Reiner’s legal thriller A Few Good Men, appeared emotional in a video he shared on Instagram, praising the director for giving him the job.

He said: “The making of that movie was one of the best experiences that I’ve ever had on a set.

“He was so fun and it really comes down from the top. You can set a tone where people feel like we are working hard but also working hard in a safe and pleasant and fun situation.

“We had lunch together every day. I’d never done that with a director before or since, had never gone to have lunch, and Michele would be there, and the two of them were so great together.

“It was a magical time. So I’m just sending love to everybody that knew him, because I know that everyone’s hurting today.”

Actress and activist Jane Fonda said she was “reeling with grief” in a post on Instagram.

“Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder,” she said.

“They had been helping me launch the Committee for the First Amendment. I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy.”

The actor-director was also behind 1986’s Stand By Me and 1990’s Misery, both of which are adaptations of Stephen King books.

In a post on X, King, 78, said he was “horrified and saddened” by the death of Reiner and his wife Michele.

He added: “Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me.”

Elsewhere, Kathy Bates, who played nurse Annie in psychological horror thriller Misery, told NBC News: “I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob.”

Reiner was also friends with veteran musician Sir Elton John, who featured in the sequel to his 1984 mockumentary film about Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, released in September this year.

In a post on his Instagram story, Sir Elton, 78, said: “I am in disbelief at today’s news of Rob and Michele.

“They were two of the most beautiful people I’d ever met and they deserved better.”

Elsewhere, former US presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton paid tribute on X.

Mr Biden said: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s extraordinary contributions.

“We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come.”

Mr Obama added that he and his wife Michelle were “heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele”.

He wrote on X: “Beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

Mr Clinton also paid tribute to the couple on behalf of himself and his wife, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The statement said: “They inspired and uplifted millions through their work in film and television. And they were good, generous people who made everyone who knew them better through their active citizenship in defence of inclusive democracy, setting an example of us all to follow.”

Alongside his work in film Reiner was known for being a champion of liberal causes, something that was recognised by former US speaker Nancy Pelosi, who described the news of Reiner’s death as “devastating” in a post on X.

Ms Pelosi praised his support of the Californian state-level initiative First 5, which aims to reduce childhood poverty in those up to the age of five years old by offering programmes for health, learning and family support and noted his activism working to overturn California’s Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment that outlawed same-sex marriages.

Monty Python star Eric Idle said on X that he spoke to Reiner in the hours before his death and described him as “a clever, talented and very thoughtful man” while US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together adding that he was “devastated” at the news.

Tributes also poured in from Frozen actor Josh Gad, John Cusack, and Zoolander star Ben Stiller, who praised the filmmaker and expressed their disbelief.

The Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood, who appeared in Reiner’s 1994 family film North, also said he was “horrified” to hear of his death.

Reiner’s father, comedian, director and actor Carl Reiner, who died in June 2020 aged 98, helped create The Dick Van Dyke Show and appeared in films including Ocean’s Eleven.

Reiner’s other films included The Princess Bride (1987), The Story Of Us (1999), The Magic Of Belle Isle (2012) and LBJ (2016).

He also had acting credits, having made a name for himself playing Meathead in the 1970s TV show All In The Family, which aired between 1971-1979 in the US.

Most recently he starred in season four of The Bear, but he was also in front of the camera for Sleepless In Seattle, The Wolf Of Wall Street and US sitcom New Girl.

Actress Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, said in a post on her Instagram story: “This man’s work changed my life and I don’t think that’s hyperbolic.”

Meanwhile, New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel said her heart was broken in a tribute on Instagram to Rob, who played her father in the hit series, and Michele.

She said: “Rob Reiner was the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits. A truly good human being. An incredible artist and such a playful and fun collaborator. I cherish the time we spent working together and the many films he made that have shaped who I am.”