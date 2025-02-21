Photo of runaway military horses bolting through London up for award
A photo of two spooked military horses galloping through central London is among the photographs up for an award decided by a public vote.
The picture is one of 15, chosen by a panel of judges, from which people can vote for the IMAGO Photograph of the Year at the annual UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards.
A picture of a smiling Princess of Wales, dressed in green, at Sandringham on Christmas Day is among the others shortlisted.
There is also a photo of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage having milkshake thrown in his face, a dinghy filled with migrants crossing the English Channel, and rioters attacking a hotel housing asylum seekers.
Pictures of Novak Djokovic illuminated on a sunny Wimbledon Centre Court, former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, and a Red Arrows flypast marking the anniversary of D-Day, also made the shortlist, and a poignant final portrait of rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who died in June.
Daily and Sunday Telegraph picture editor Jason Green, who led the judging panel, said: “This year’s image selection showcases the diverse talents of UK photographers and highlights the vital role photojournalism plays across our entire industry.”
Almost 9,000 people from the UK, the US, Europe and Australia took part in the vote last year.
Voting for the award closes at noon on March 12, and the winning photographer will be announced on April 1.
Votes can be cast here at https://tinyurl.com/3b52m7rm.