Search operation under way after reports of man going overboard from ferry

A search operation is under way after the coastguard received reports of a man going overboard from a passenger ferry.

HM Coastguard said crews responded to the incident on the Stranraer to Larne service at 1.21pm on Thursday.

They said Larne and Portmuck Coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats from Larne and Donaghadee and an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter are taking part in the operation.

The RNLI said its all-weather lifeboat, based in Larne, was launched at 1.25pm.

They said their Donaghadee-based crew were later requested to join the search and they launched their all-weather lifeboat at 2.45pm.

Crews on other vessels in the area are also assisting, the RNLI said.

P&O Ferries confirmed an incident occurred onboard the European Highlander ferry while it was sailing to Larne.

They said: “We are working closely with the relevant authorities, who are actively responding.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all involved, and we will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”

A maritime traffic website showed the European Highlander and rescue boats in an area of the Irish Sea east of the East Maiden’s Lighthouse in the hours after the rescue operation began.

P&O’s sailings from both Stranraer and Larne were cancelled and, posting on social media, the company said they anticipate delays to the 8pm sailings.

The ferry company describes the ship as “one of the fastest ferries on the Irish Sea”.

The twin deck vessel operates six daily crossings from Scotland to Larne, which take around two hours and can carry up to 410 passengers, 375 cars and/or 116 commercial vehicles.