London Underground workers to strike in dispute over pay and conditions

London Underground workers are to stage a series of strikes next month in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members on the Tube will take industrial action at different times from September 5, for seven days.

The union claimed management had refused to engage seriously with its demands on pay, fatigue management, shift patterns and a reduction in the working week.

In a separate dispute over pay and conditions, RMT members on London’s Docklands Light Railway will also be striking in the week beginning September 7.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

“They are not after a King’s ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members’ health and wellbeing – all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management.

“Coupled with the fact there are outstanding issues around staff travel arrangements, an atmosphere of distrust has been created, where our members feel like no-one is listening to them.

“RMT will continue to engage LU management with a view to seeking a revised offer in order to reach a negotiated settlement.”