Girl missing in River Thames sparks major search operation

A girl is missing in the River Thames after entering the water and getting into difficulty alongside another boy.

The two children who entered the river near Royal Pier Road, Gravesend, Kent Police said. The boy was pulled from the water by emergency responders, who took him to a local hospital.

A major search operation by police, coastguard services, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service was carried out on Friday afternoon after the Port of London Authority called them to the scene at 1.46pm.

The search for the missing girl has now been suspended, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said. Both sets of parents of the children have been informed, police added.

The MCA said the HM Coastguard responded to a report of two children “in difficulty” in the water. A spokesman said: “The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm on 30 May.

“Metropolitan Police boats were attending as well as the RNLI lifeboat from Gravesend, Kent Police, and a police helicopter. East Coast Ambulance Service was sent.

“One child has been recovered and the search for a second child has now been suspended.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said earlier on Friday: “Kent Police was called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday 30 May to concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river at Royal Pier Road, Gravesend.

“Officers, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a boy had been retrieved from the water. He was taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

“A search is underway for a girl who remains missing. The parents of the children have been informed.”