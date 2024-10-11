Urgent River Thames search for man after rowing boat capsizes with six on board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A major search is underway for a man in his sixties after a rowing boat carrying six people capsized in the River Thames.

Surrey Police said on Friday afternoon they feared the man may still be in the water, hours after the small vessel capsized shortly before 8.50am.

Five other people were rescued after falling into the river at Sunbury-on-Thames, and three of them were taken to hospital for further checks, officials said.

Sunbury Lock on the River Thames ( Alamy/PA )

The missing man’s family have been informed and are being kept updated, Surrey Police said.

Police, paramedics and fire and rescue officials all rushed to the scene at Sunbury Lock – close to the island of Wheatleys Eyot – on Friday morning to reports of people in difficulty in the water.

HM Coastguard and a local RNLI service were also called to assist with the search and rescue operation, Surrey Live reported.

A woman walking her dog near the river on Friday evening said she had seen a red rescue boat on the water at about 10am and there was a helicopter nearby at the same time.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We could see they were searching in the water, they had walkie talkies, we could tell they were looking for something.”

Andy Jenkins, chief inspector for north Surrey, said in a statement at 3pm: “This is a very distressing time for all involved and we continue to support our partners in the search for the missing man.

“Our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of how the boat capsized remain underway but at this time we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.

“We will look to share any further updates with you as and when we have them.”

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area as the search continued.

Situated some 14 miles from central London, the reach above Sunbury Lock is home to multiple watersports clubs and is a popular destination for rowing, sailing and kayaking, with various annual regattas held in the area.