Elderly man dead after driving into Dartmouth river

An elderly man has died after his car plunged into a river in Dartmouth, Devon, on Sunday morning, police said.

The man, in his 80s, plunged into the River Dart at around 8.40am and was pronounced dead at the scene after divers rushed to save him.

His death is not believed to be suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. After being closed and cordoned off, the embankment was reopened on Sunday evening.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were notified at around 8.40am this morning, Sunday 10 November, to reports that a car had plunged into the water on the South Embankment in Dartmouth.

“Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene, including police divers who entered the water. Sadly, a man in his 80s, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was extracted from the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file will now be prepared for the coroner. The embankment area was closed, and cordons were put in place for much of the day. These have since been lifted. Police would like to thank the public for their support during the incident.”