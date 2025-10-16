Ricky Hatton ‘appeared well’ days before he died, inquest hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton had appeared “well” when he was last seen by his family, days before his death, an inquest has heard.

The 46-year-old was found dead at his home in Hyde, with Greater Manchester Police stating they were not treating the death as suspicious.

At the opening of his inquest on Thursday, his provisional cause of death was given as hanging.

The court heard Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September when he appeared “well”.

But the day after he did not attend at an event as expected and on the morning of 14 September his manager, Paul Speak, arrived at his home to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai.

open image in gallery Ricky Hatton, left, was the leader of a vibrant Manchester boxing scene (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

Hatton was found unresponsive.

The details were given during a 10-minute hearing as the inquest into the death of the popular former boxer was opened and adjourned until 20 March next year, by Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South.

In a statement, his family said: “Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

open image in gallery His son Campbell and his brother were among those who carried his coffin during the service ( AP )

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

Thousands of mourners lined the streets in Manchester to pay tribute to him.

Celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury attended the private memorial service at Manchester Cathedral last Friday.

The service was played to the crowds outside the cathedral and Hatton’s son Campbell, who followed his father into the boxing ring, paid tribute, saying: “I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you, dad, and that we won’t be making any new memories – but the ones we did I will cherish forever.”

Hatton’s daughters Fearne, 12, and Millie, 13, also gave emotional tributes to their father, speaking of their pride and love for him.

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters in the first decade of the new century.

open image in gallery Mourners at his funeral included Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

He rose through amateur and domestic levels to pit his wits against the best boxers of his generation including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanour also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

Prior to his death, he had resumed training and had been due to participate in a fight in Dubai in December, with his family stating he had been “in a good place” and “excited for the future”.

His death sparked a debate over whether enough is done to help sporting stars after retirement.

Sports promoter Barry Hearn said that all sports bodies and the Government need to look at the issue for athletes who no longer live under the spotlight, calling on everyone to help “in our own small way where we can”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database – Hub of Hope – allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area.