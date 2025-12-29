Author and TV host Richard Osman ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be made OBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Author and TV host Richard Osman has said he is “absolutely thrilled” to have been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The game show host, who writes The Thursday Murder Club book series, was recognised for services to literature and broadcasting in the New Year Honours list.

Osman has many TV credits but is most known as the former co-host of BBC One game show Pointless, a role he quit in 2022, after 13 years on the show, so that he could focus on writing.

The author, 55, was born in Billericay, Essex, to Brenda and David Osman and has an older brother called Mat who is the bass player in rock band Suede.

Osman studied politics and sociology at the University of Cambridge before he began his career in TV, becoming creative director at production company Endemol UK where he worked on shows including Prize Island for ITV.

In 2020 he announced he would be leaving the company after 20 years and said in a social media post: “I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on.

“Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games and working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people.

“It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much.”

Osman flexed his capabilities as a producer and script editor before turning to novel writing and worked on the likes of Deal Or No Deal, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Whose Line is it Anyway?, Total Wipeout and 24 Hour Quiz.

He was also the writer and producer of Channel 4 comedy series Boyz Unlimited, which followed a cockney wideboy trying to make money by marketing a boy band.

The six-part series, a satire about the music industry, saw four budding singers, including a young James Corden, try to make it as a boy band.

The author spent the first half of his career behind the TV, but it was in 2009 that he came to public attention when he began co-hosting Pointless with Alexander Armstrong.

Since 2017 he has also been the host of BBC Two’s Richard Osman’s House Of Games, a show that sees celebrities battling it out in a series of fast-paced knowledge-based games.

He has also appeared on panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and Have I Got News For You.

In recent years he has been open about his addiction to food and said it has been a “difficult journey” to put himself out there but feels the more he tries the happier he becomes.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “There hasn’t been a day of my life since the age of nine where I haven’t thought about problems with food and how it affects me.

“And it will be with me for the rest of my life, I know that.”

Since 2023 the TV star has used his insider knowledge to shed light on unfolding showbiz stories as co-host of podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, which he presents alongside journalist Marina Hyde.

The pair have discussed stories including allegations surrounding former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace and they recently interviewed Harry Potter director Chris Columbus and music mogul Simon Cowell.

Since 2020, Osman has been the man who brought Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim to life, through his cosy crime book, The Thursday Murder Club.

The book, now a series of novels, which follows a group of friends who attempt to investigate murders in their sleepy English village, was made into a Netflix movie, released earlier this year, with stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Osman published his fifth book in the series, The Impossible Fortune, earlier this year.

The novelist has two children with his ex-wife and is now married to actress Ingrid Oliver, who played Joanna Meadowcroft in The Thursday Murder Club film.