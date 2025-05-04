Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd named TV’s most influential person

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd has been named the most influential person in TV in the Radio Times TV 100 list.

His co-star Jessica Gunning and One Day’s Ambika Mod took second and third place respectively in the annual TV power list, which is compiled by TV experts and executives.

Speaking to the Radio Times after topping the list, Gadd said: “I’ve always felt outside of the industry in a lot of ways, always felt like I came up in a weird way, I’ve never really felt a part of it until now.

“I spent my whole childhood writing, I was always attempting to write comedy, trying to act and just doing silly stuff that would make my friends laugh.

“You’ll never see me at the private members bars or parties. I just work really hard all the time, I’m constantly doing stuff and there are exciting things happening right now that I’m working on.”

Gadd’s Netflix hit is said to be inspired by his real-life experiences, and sees his character Donny being stalked by a woman called Martha, played by Gunning, after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

Mod features on the list after starring in Netflix’s One Day, based on the romantic David Nicholls book of the same name, and Disney+ crime drama The Stolen Girl.

In fourth place on the list is her fellow One Day star Leo Woodall, who also appeared in The White Lotus; in fifth is Rivals creator Dominic Treadwell-Collins; and in sixth is Ruth Jones and James Cordon with a joint entry following BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey’s Christmas 2024 finale.

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman is in seventh place, while last year’s Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland, who won the BBC show with professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, is in eighth, and Black Bag star Marisa Abela is in ninth.

Danny Dyer takes 10th place on the list after his role as Freddie Jones in Disney+’s Rivals.

Morgan Jeffery, digital editor of Radio Times, said of the rankings: “The RadioTimes.com TV 100 is our definitive annual rundown of the most powerful and influential figures working in television today – a celebration of the talent shaping what we watch and why we watch it.

“And in 2025, no name loomed larger than Richard Gadd. His bold, unflinching series Baby Reindeer didn’t just dominate the cultural conversation – it changed it, sparking global debate, critical acclaim and countless think-pieces.

“Gadd takes the top spot this year as a creative force who has redefined the boundaries of what TV can say and do.

“Close behind is Jessica Gunning, whose gripping performance has cemented her as one of the most talked-about actors of the year. Baby Reindeer wasn’t just a breakout – it was a reckoning, and its impact is still being felt across the industry.”

The full TV 100 list can be read on the Radio Times website.

The Radio Times TV 100 list top 10:

1. Richard Gadd

2. Jessica Gunning

3. Ambika Mod

4. Leo Woodall

5. Dominic Treadwell-Collins

6. Ruth Jones and James Corden

7. Claudia Winkleman

8. Chris McCausland

9. Marisa Abela

10. Danny Dyer