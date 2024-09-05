X refuses to take down post falsely accusing Rev Richard Coles of being a paedophile

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Reverend Richard Coles says X has refused to take down a fake news article falsely accusing him of being a paedophile.

The former Communards pop star and broadcaster reported the post to the social media network, formerly and better known as Twitter, but was told it did not violate the rules.

It was presented as a legitimate story from an account with a linked Substack site, and which appears to have removed the story.

He told his followers: ‘Someone published a fake story accusing me of being a paedophile today on @X I reported it. @Jaccusepaper got right back to me with the promise of immediate action. This is @X’s reply.”

X’s reply said it had reviewed the fake story but determined there were no violations of the X rules.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was showered with support from X users.

Sports writer Matt Thomas wrote: “Sadly I’ve been a victim of a similar thing before, but where someone created fake profiles of me and posted horrific content that was homophobic, racist etc.

“X took no action, the police said they couldn’t act even though it was a crime and even though I could prove who was behind it, because X refused to send evidence needed.”

BBC presenter and historian Simon Schama simply replied: “Unspeakable.”

X, J’Accuse and Mr Coles have been approached for a comment.

Critics say Elon Musk, who bought the platform in April 2022, has allowed disinformation to spread on Twitter since his takeover of the platform in 2022. During his tenure, he has let go of around 6,000 staff, or 80 per cent of the workforce, including the entire moderation team.

He has allowed the return of previously banned users including Donald Trump, Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, and Tommy Robinson.

Rev Coles retired from clerical duties in 2022, and has appeared on BBC comedy programmes such as QI, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?.