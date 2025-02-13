Police officer ‘pestered’ revenge porn victim, kept her naked photos on his phone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former police officer has been jailed for eight months after he “pestered” a revenge porn victim and kept naked photos of her on his phone.

Mark Cranfield, a former Met and West Mercia Police constable, sent the vulnerable woman social media messages, including one that discussed his sex life, a trial heard.

Cranfield, 52, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday after being found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office.

His actions were a “grave betrayal” of the victim’s trust in the police force, Judge Kerry Maylin said.

Cranfield had an “exemplary” career until the misconduct began in 2018, the judge said.

However, he sent a friend request to the woman on social media minutes after she left a police station, where he had downloaded a video given to him as evidence.

The woman withdrew her complaint and cut off contact with the police because Cranfield made her feel uncomfortable, the judge said.

Cranfield appeared in the dock with his head bowed for much of his sentencing hearing.

“She told this court that you seemed more interested in the content of the photos and the video of an intimate nature than in supporting (her) and investigating the allegations that she made,” Judge Maylin said.

“You were exploring whether you could have an intimate relationship with her, be that in person or online.”

open image in gallery Mark Cranfield was earlier found guilty on misconduct charges ( PA Wire )

The fact that the images had been forwarded by Cranfield to an unidentified phone number had had “a marked impact” on the victim, the judge said.

She continued: “Misconduct in a public office committed by police officers is always a grave betrayal of trust.

“Punishment and deterrence are important elements in cases such as this.

“You have now expressed remorse but I am afraid, doing my public duty, I cannot accede to the submission to suspend your sentence.”

Cranfield, who was based at Ludlow police station in Shropshire, was convicted in December of two counts of misconduct in public office and an offence of accessing computer records, including the woman’s phone number, without authorisation.

Jurors were told Cranfield made his attraction to the woman obvious when she made a complaint and provided evidence to police, smirking as he told her: “I’m glad I got to see the pictures.”

The court heard he then had inappropriate contact with the victim, sent her messages about his sex life, and forwarded intimate videos and images to a WhatsApp account that has yet to be traced.

The former officer was cleared of a third misconduct offence relating to the social media friend request.

Cranfield told his trial that he had no sexual interest in the woman and believed he had deleted the images and video, which were found on his work phone more than two years after the inquiry.

Cranfield, of Bromfield, near Ludlow, denied he had been “titillated” by the video, said he had contacted the woman via a social media messaging app to discuss “everyday” issues and had only sent further messages in a panic because his wife wrongly believed he was having an affair.

Prosecutor Simon Rippon told the trial that the offences came to light in April 2021, when Cranfield’s work phone was seized from his locker without warning for reasons entirely unconnected to the case.

Mr Rippon said two photographs of the complainant were found on the phone, with a video of the woman stripping and engaging in a sexual act.

Other images of the woman wearing clothing had been deleted, the court heard.

A statement read to the trial during the defence case said Cranfield, who was a constable for 27 years, spent the majority of his service with the Met on royal protection duties and had also been an armed officer with the West Mercia force.

Offering mitigation prior to sentence, defence barrister Liz Power said Cranfield was a hardworking family man who had been stacking shelves at Tesco “to add a little bit more to the family income”.

Ms Power added: “This was a man who, for whatever the reason, was clearly under some difficulties in his relationship with his wife and found solace in contacting someone else.

“As a police officer, he shouldn’t have done it, he overstepped the line.”