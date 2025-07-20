Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers named

Resorts in Spain and Portugal top the list.

Alan Jones
Sunday 20 July 2025 06:13 EDT
Malaga is a popular destination for UK holidaymakers this summer (Alamy/PA)
Resorts in Spain and Portugal are the most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers this summer, according to a new report.

Malaga and Palma de Mallorca in Spain top the list, followed by Faro in Portugal, research by easyJet Holidays found.

Other popular destinations included Rhodes, Tenerife and Dalaman.

Edinburgh and Belfast were said to be the most popular domestic destinations for people holidaying closer to home or visiting relatives.

The busiest day of the summer for travel will be July 30, easyJet predicted.

