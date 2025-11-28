Resident doctors to vote on extending strike action mandate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's resident doctors will vote on extending their strike mandate by six months, the British Medical Association (BMA) has announced.

Their current industrial action mandate expires in January, but a successful ballot could see it prolonged until August 2026.

The last walkout by resident doctors took place from 14 to 19 November, with one resident doctor on strike telling The Independent how many of his colleagues are leaving for Australia in search of better pay and job opportunities.

The ballot to extend the strike mandate will run from 8 December until 2 February.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors’ committee, said: “A new mandate for strikes should not be necessary.

“We should have been able to put this dispute to bed months ago with a responsible deal on jobs and pay.

“It would have only taken a plan to gradually raise pay over a few years and some common-sense reforms to ensure job security so that doctors aren’t threatened with unemployment.

“Such a plan was perfectly within reach of this Government and we had hoped they would seize the chance to rebuild our medical workforce. Instead, the Government waited until we announced industrial action before making an additional offer.

“So, here we are. We’re asking doctors to vote for the mandate for six months’ more industrial action.

“If they do, it should finally be clear to the Government that half-measures, delays and vague words will not cut it.

“They will have little choice but to finally make a genuine offer that can take strikes off the table for years to come.”

Thousands of resident doctors have launched a five-day strike across England in November in a dispute over pay and employment prospects

Medics will be asked if they are prepared to take action over a lack of jobs and severe pay erosion, the BMA said.

Dr Fletcher said: “This has been a difficult period for everyone involved. Doctors want to be caring for patients, not standing on a picket line.

“Patients don’t want to see doctors struggling to find a job while they can’t even see a GP. No-one wants to see another six months of disruption to the NHS.

“But if that is what it takes to move the Government into making these reforms, then that is what must be done.”