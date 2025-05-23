Study reveals psychological impact of ghosting and gaslighting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Being ghosted or gaslit may trigger depression and paranoia among young people, a study has revealed.

Ghosting is the act of cutting off all contact, while gaslighting is a term used when someone is made to question their perception of reality.

The psychological effects and mental health toll of these actions in romantic relationships have now been studied by researchers at the University of Brighton and the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

Researchers surveyed 544 adults aged 18 to 40 in the UK, to explore how these subtle but damaging behaviours - such as suddenly cutting off all contact, manipulating someone to question their own reality, or attempting to control a partner’s routine - are connected to mental health issues like depression and paranoid thinking.

“The digital age has provided enormous opportunity for social connections but also comes with some risks. Ghosting, in particular, is almost exclusively enacted in online settings,” Professor Rusi Jaspal, co-author and Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Brighton, said.

open image in gallery Ghosting and coercive control were both linked to increased feelings of paranoia and depression ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“As the use of social media and dating apps grows, so too does the risk of encountering harmful behaviours like ghosting, which our research links to poorer mental health outcomes.”

The survey revealed there are clear links between these behaviours and poor mental health.

Researchers found ghosting and coercive control were both linked to increased feelings of paranoia. Similarly, gaslighting was linked to symptoms of depression.

Study authors accounted for people’s age, income and personality traits like how sensitive they are to rejection and uncertainty - two traits researchers explain are also associated with poor mental health.

Younger people and those with lower incomes were particularly at risk of experiencing poor mental health as a result of gaslighting or ghosting.

Researchers suggested this added to the growing concern that dating app culture may be contributing to a mental health crisis.

The study highlights how romantic relationships, even those that do not involve physical violence, can still affect mental wellbeing.

Study authors concluded there is a need for effective psychological interventions that support victims of abusive relationship behaviours to cope with the “distress” associated with gaslighting and ghosting. They hope that this could “prevent the onset of depression and paranoid ideation”.

Researchers suggested cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) could help individuals manage the distress associated with experiences like ghosting or gaslighting, by building resilience, self-esteem and coping strategies.