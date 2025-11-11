‘Stop the use of live reindeer at Christmas events,’ animal welfare groups say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal welfare groups and experts are urging event organisers to stop using live reindeer in festive displays, citing significant concerns over their well-being.

More than 30 organisations have co-signed an open letter, warning that the animals face unsuitable environments, psychological stress, and risks of physical and mental fatigue.

Leading the campaign are OneKind, Animal Aid, Born Free, and Freedom for Animals.

The letter, backed by 35 signatories, has been dispatched to hundreds of event planners across the UK, calling for an end to the practice.

It says that displaying live reindeer during the festive season is a “harmful and unnecessary practice which must now come to an end” and calls on event organisers to stop using the animals.

Eve Massie Bishop, head of campaigns and media for Scottish charity OneKind, said: “Thirty-five animal welfare experts have now joined the call to end the use of live reindeer in festive events, a clear signal that this practice is no longer acceptable in a society that values animal wellbeing.

“With growing evidence of stress and other welfare issues, and over 200 events already switching to creative, animal-free alternatives, it’s clear the time has come to put an end to this practice.

“Christmas is about community and compassion. Those values ought to be extended to animals as well.”

Animal welfare groups said displaying live reindeer during the festive season is a “harmful and unnecessary practice” ( David Cheskin/PA )

Last year, the groups obtained footage from eight Christmas events around the UK which they said highlight significant welfare concerns for reindeer.

They said that analysis by animal welfare expert Tayla Hammond found that 75 per cent of the animals displayed stress indicators, such as trembling or avoidance.

The groups said that since 2018, at least 218 events that previously featured live animals have since switched to creative, animal-free alternatives such as VR sleigh rides and animatronic reindeer.

Laura Walton, co-director at Freedom For Animals, said: “Reindeer are magnificent animals, and they do not belong in shopping centres or car parks.

“They belong in the wild, where they can roam freely, form natural herds, and express the very behaviours that make them who they are – yet these events see them deprived of their liberty and autonomy, fenced in on display in noisy, crowded environments, and forced to perform for entertainment.”

Isobel McNally, campaign manager at Animal Aid, said there is “nothing magical about a sad, stressed, confused reindeer in a shopping centre or a town square”.

Chris Lewis, captivity research & policy manager at the Born Free Foundation, said: “We urge organisers to show their compassion this festive season by ending their use of reindeer at events.”

The letter has been sent to organisers of events around the country, including in Cornwall, London, Yorkshire, Moray, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.