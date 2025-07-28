London bus crashes into cyclist and pedestrian on Regent Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bus has crashed into two people on one of London’s busiest streets.

The incident occurred shortly before 1pm at the junction of St Margaret Street on Regent Street, a tourist hotspot that attracts more than eight million tourists each year.

An 80-year-old pensioner suffered “life-threatening” injuries and was taken to a major trauma centre in hospital.

Another patient was treated but discharged at the scene.

An eyewitness told The Mirror: "Around five people were giving the elderly gentleman comfort following the accident. Someone put his head onto a jacket while another was holding his hands until emergency crews arrived."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police called at 12.52pm on Monday 28 July following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Regent Street.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. His condition is thought to be life-threatening.

“This incident is ongoing and bus services in the area are on diversion. No arrests have been made.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.48pm today to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Margaret Street and Regent Street, W1W.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, cycle paramedics, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated two people at the scene. We took one patient to a major trauma centre as a priority. We assessed and discharged the other patient at the scene.”