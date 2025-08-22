Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Refugee charities are facing a disturbing increase in abuse, which has included death threats and “graphic, sexualised” comments towards female workers.

Several NGOs and organisations have closed their offices or moved online due to the threat of far-right violence, while others have have cancelled services and advised their staff to avoid wearing lanyards and ID badges.

Concerningly, one charity reported that female volunteers have experienced misogynistic abuse, including comments that express a wish for them to be raped.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer’s government faces a crisis after the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction to block asylum seekers from being housed at The Bell Hotel.

open image in gallery Police officers ahead of a demonstration outside the Bell Hotel in Epping (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ministers are bracing for further legal challenges from across the country, as certain Reform, Tory and even Labour councils have announced they are considering taking similar action.

The Home Office announced on Friday that they would be appealing the decision.

A wave of protests outside hotels used to temporarily house asylum seekers is expected in the coming days, as well as a series of counter-protests in cities such as Bournemouth, Cardiff and Leeds.

For those working in the refugee sector, the demand for assistance is only increasing, while many volunteers have been subjected to online trolling and hate mail.

Steve Smith, chief executive officer of Care4Calais said: “As the only NGO that works in both northern France and the UK, the level of hate that Care4Calais receives is off the scale.”

Stating that it is “largely driven by misinformation”, he stressed that accusations that volunteers were involved in the global displacement of people “is for the birds”.

open image in gallery A series of counter-protests have also been organised over the weekend ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

“Yet that’s what we get accused of on a daily basis, and it has serious consequences,” he said. “I myself have received death threats. Other staff members have too, after representing the charity in the media, and have had to have security measures installed at their homes for their safety.

“Sadly a persistent undercurrent in the hate we receive is misogyny. People who claim to be interested in women and children, immediately resort to the most horrific, and graphic, sexualised comments about any female involved in Care4Calais.

“The amount of times I have seen far-right agitators online say they hope our female staff and volunteers are raped is disgusting.

“Given the level of hate we receive, and the serious nature of much of it, I am always so proud of the resilience our teams show, and their unflinching commitment to supporting refugees. But in 2025, they shouldn’t have to endure these threats.”

open image in gallery People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Several protests and counter-protests have been held in Epping since a then-resident at the Bell hotel was accused of trying to kiss a teenage girl – charges he denies and which he is due to stand trial for later this month.

Demonstrations have since spread to various locations across the country, as well as a wave of anti-migrant sentiment appearing online.

One national charity that supports refugees told The Independent: “Our own organisation has been forced to cancel services on select days, and we've had to advise staff to avoid certain areas and to not wear any lanyards or ID badges when out of the office or in public.

“The recent harassment and threats against those working in the sector are deeply concerning and undermine the vital work in offering hope, safety, and support to vulnerable people.

open image in gallery Protests calling for the closure of The Bell Hotel in Epping ( AFP/Getty )

“Racism and Islamophobia have no place in our society, and we are grateful to all those who reject hatred and stand alongside people in need of safety. The UK has a proud history of offering refuge, and the majority of the public continues to value that tradition.

“While a small number of individuals attend protests outside accommodation centres, they do not reflect the views of most people in Britain.”

The Guardian has reported that the Charity Commission has taken the unusual step of removing the names and details of trustees from several charities on its website.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of Refugee Council, said: “The growing hostility towards refugees is having very real consequences for not only the men, women and children who have fled places like Sudan and Afghanistan, but also for the charities trying to help them.

“Leaders in the sector, myself included, have had to think about our own and our organisation’s personal safety in ways that have not had to be done before.

“What is getting lost in this debate is the impact on people themselves. Refugees are being retraumatised by abuse and intimidation, sometimes too frightened to leave their accommodation. This is not the country we know or want to be.”