Conservative leaders will not rule out deals with Reform and Plaid in Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative Party leaders have not ruled out doing deals with Reform UK or Plaid Cymru following next year’s Senedd elections in Wales.

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, and Darren Millar, her Welsh counterpart, have kept the option of working with other parties to form the next Welsh government on the table.

The Conservatives are preparing for the Senedd election in May next year, which will be the first held under a new proportional voting system.

While Ms Badenoch previously ruled out working with Reform at a UK level, she has not objected to local coalitions.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llangollen on Friday, the party leader declined to rule out working with Plaid or Reform in Wales.

She said: “I keep getting asked about coalitions and deals, and I don’t answer that question, because I think once you start talking about coalitions and deals, what the public hears is a ‘stitch-up’.

“I need to say what the Conservative way is, what our offer is, let’s wait until the election before we start talking about coalitions and deals.

“We’re not stitching anything up. What we’re doing is working as hard as we can for the people of this country.”

Mr Millar, in a separate interview, added: “I’ve made it clear that I will work with anybody in the national interest to get rid of this clapped out Labour government, that is what I am prepared to do, because it’s in the national interest to see the back of them.

“I am determined to get the Conservatives into government in Wales. That is my mission.”

The comments come as the party faces a difficult race in Wales, with a recent YouGov poll putting the Welsh Tories in fourth place on 13% at the next election, behind Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and Labour.

Mr Millar said the polling had motivated him to “work my socks off” to win back voters.

He said: “I think that if we can enthuse people, put some hope in their hearts, demonstrate what we would do as a credible alternative government, and if they consider the options available to them.

“There’s no point in voting Plaid, there’s no point in voting for the Liberal Democrats, because all they’ve done it prop the Labour Party up and who on earth would take a risk with Reform, it’s a limited company, not a political party, without any credible, realistic policies.”

He added: “I’m determined to get as many seats in that next Senedd as possible, and it is perfectly possible for us to be the largest party in that Senedd, I believe, under the new voting system.

“And that’s what I’m determined to do.”

Last week, Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, ruled out working with Reform to form the next Welsh government and said he could not see a “formal relationship with the Conservatives”.