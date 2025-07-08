James McMurdock says he will not return to Reform UK after Covid loan questions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MP James McMurdock will not return to Reform UK after resigning the party whip over questions related to Covid loans, he has said.

The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock “removed the party whip from himself” last week pending the outcome of an investigation relating to allegations around “business propriety during the pandemic”.

The Sunday Times published a story on Saturday which alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid-19 loans totalling £70,000 during the pandemic, one of which had no employees.

On Tuesday, the MP said he “had a chance to take specialist legal advice from an expert in the relevant field” since the loans came to light.

Writing on social media site X, he added: “In light of that advice, which is privileged and which I choose to keep private at this time, I have decided to continue my parliamentary career as an independent MP where I can focus 100% on the interests of my constituents.”

According to Companies House, Mr McMurdock is listed as the current director of Gym Live Health and Fitness Limited, and a former director of J A M Financial Limited, a position he resigned in 2021.

Both firms are shown to have overdue accounts and confirmation statements, and both have an “active proposal to strike off”.

Mr McMurdock insisted when the Sunday Times news story broke that “all my business dealings had always been conducted fully within the law and in compliance with all regulations and that appropriately qualified professionals had reviewed all activity confirming the same”.

He said he had asked for the Reform whip to be suspended temporarily as a “precautionary measure”.