James McMurdock says ‘business dealings’ compliant after he resigns Reform whip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MP James McMurdock has said “all” of his “business dealings” complied with regulations after he resigned the Reform UK whip amid questions related to Covid loans.

The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock “removed the party whip from himself” pending the outcome of an investigation relating to allegations around “business propriety during the pandemic”.

The Sunday Times published a story on Saturday which alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid-19 loans totalling £70,000 during the pandemic.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday afternoon, Mr McMurdock said he had been contacted by a reporter.

“I confirmed to the journalist that all my business dealings had always been conducted fully within the law and in compliance with all regulations and that appropriately qualified professionals had reviewed all activity confirming the same.”

He added: “As a precautionary measure, and for the protection of Reform UK, I have asked to have the whip suspended temporarily.”

According to Companies House, Mr McMurdock is listed as the current director of Gym Live Health and Fitness Limited, and a former director of J A M Financial Limited, a position he resigned in 2021.

Both firms are shown to have overdue accounts and confirmation statements, and both have an “active proposal to strike off”.

Reform’s chief whip Lee Anderson had earlier said that the allegations against Mr McMurdock which led to him removing the whip “relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP”.

Mr Anderson said Mr McMurdock has “agreed to co-operate in full with any investigation”.

In a statement published on Reform’s X account on Saturday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: “I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as chief whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.

“The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP,” Mr Anderson said.

The statement said Reform would not be commenting further for the moment.

Mr McMurdock has represented South Basildon and East Thurrock since last July’s general election.

He won the seat by 98 votes, beating Labour into second place, and taking the seat from the Conservatives.

Labour chairwoman Ellie Reeves has said that the party “owe the public an urgent answer about the financial conduct of Mr McMurdock”.

“The public deserve to know about the proper use of public funds by Reform UK MPs given their new councils claim to be conducting inquiries into ‘government efficiency’. Does Farage think he is fit to be an MP?” she said.

Of the five MPs elected under the Reform banner in July 2024, two now sit as independents.

Rupert Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth, was suspended earlier this year following allegations about his conduct which he has denied.

Sarah Pochin won the Runcorn by-election in May, meaning that Reform now has four MPs.