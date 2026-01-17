Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK’s mayoral candidate for London has been condemned after saying that women who wear the burqa in public should be subject to stop and search.

Laila Cunningham, who will be Reform’s candidate in the capital’s election in 2028, sparked a significant backlash after telling the Standard that she would act to ban the wearing of the religious garment in public.

“It has to be assumed that if you’re hiding your face, you’re hiding it for a criminal reason,” she said, without providing evidence.

Cross-bench peer Baroness Shaista Gohia hit out at the Reform candidate, telling the Guardian her comments were “dangerous” and a “dog whistle” to racists.

Baroness Gohir, who is the CEO of the Muslim Women’s Network UK, told the newspaper her charity has been forced to remove signage outside its offices and picture profiles of staff because of a sharp rise in the number of abusive and threatening letters and emails.

She said Ms Cunningham was “sending a message to Muslims that they do not belong” and “emboldening people who already abuse Muslims and influencing those people who are reading this misinformation”.

Reform UK’s leader, Nigel Farage, has previously been accused by more than 20 former school pupils at Dulwich College of making “racist, antisemitic and fascist” remarks as a pupil.

Ms Cunningham, a British-born Muslim and the daughter of first-generation immigrants from Egypt also told The Standard’s podcast: “If you go to parts of London, it does feel like a Muslim city. The signs are written in a different language. You’ve got burqas being sold in markets.” She said there should be “one civic culture” and it “should be British”.

open image in gallery Sadiq Khan criticised Ms Cunningham’s comments ( PA )

Asked about the Reform candidate’s comments on LBC on Friday, London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said political figures were “trying to sow seeds of division.”

He said: “Almost without argument, our city is the greatest in the world because of our diversity... Why would you stop somebody practising their religion?

“I mean, how far back do you want to go in terms of freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and so forth? These are quintessentially British rights that we’re so proud of.

“There are two types of politicians: those that play on people’s fears, and those that address people’s fears.”

Following Ms Cunningham’s proposals to ban the burka in public, Sir Sadiq said women should have the “freedom to choose” what to wear.

Afzal Khan, the Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme, told the Guardian that Ms Cunningham’s comments were a “deliberate and cynical ploy”.

He added: “This is all about divisive ideas being pumped into the society deliberately for electoral benefits.”

A Reform spokesman said: “Reform UK believes stop and search powers are essential in tackling the London’s escalating law and order problem. We also believe police should not have to worry about being accused of being prejudiced when carrying out these duties.”