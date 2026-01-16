No action against Reform councillor over threat to punch colleague ‘in the jaw’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform councillor will face no sanctions for saying he would punch a colleague “right in the jaw” after a heated video meeting was leaked.

Kent County Councillor Peter Osborne was facing a complaint signed by leaders of the opposition groups over a message he sent in autumn last year.

It came after a video of Kent County Council’s (KCC) leader Linden Kemkaran shouting and swearing at fellow Reform members was leaked.

On a Whatsapp group with dozens of councillors, Mr Osborne wrote: “I’m hoping this mole is a bloke so I can punch him right in the jaw.”

The council has since informed KCC group leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Greens, Labour, Conservatives and Independent Reformers that their joint complaint has been rejected and no further action will be taken on the issue.

Reform UK saw the complaint as “vexatious” while opposition leaders have expressed “disappointment” and “concern” over KCC’s decision.

In the initial complaint signed by the opposition group leaders, they said Mr Osborne had breached the code of conduct, specifically carrying out an act of harassment or bullying, which includes “intimidating behaviour”.

The complaint read: “It appears to us self-evidently likely that other KCC members might have apprehended a risk of violence from Mr Osborne or would have been distressed to read this message.

“There is a clear risk that a message like this will create a hostile or intimidating environment.”

The Press Association understands that KCC did not believe the remark was serious enough to warrant action, and did not think Mr Osborne was acting as a councillor when he sent the message.

The council also told the complainants that nothing would be gained from further action because the incident was already in the public domain.

In November, KentOnline reported that Mr Osborne said his message was sent in “frustration” rather than “malice” and he admitted there was “never an excuse” for violence.

Leader of the opposition at KCC, Liberal Democrat Antony Hook said: “Many people will be disappointed with the decision. I disagree with the reasons given and in my view it is unacceptable for a councillor to tell their colleagues that they want to punch one of them.

Ex-Reform councillors have called Reform’s response to the incident “hypocritical” after councillors were allegedly removed for Whatsapp communications following the leaked video.

Bill Barrett, now leader of the Independent Reformers Group, said: “I find it very worrying that the case against Cllr Osborne has been dismissed.

“Apparently a councillor can say anything threatening or insulting they like on internal political WhatsApp groups and there is no sanction.

“I also find it incredibly hypocritical of Reform UK at KCC who expelled seven members of their own party for WhatsApp Messages and the like that weren’t threatening or with physical threats attached.”

A KCC spokesperson said: “Matters relating to any individual Member Code of Conduct complaints are not discussed with the public.”

Reform UK declined to provide a comment.