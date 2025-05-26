Reform a ‘real threat’ at future elections, Welsh first minister warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first minister of Wales has warned that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is a “major threat” to Labour at future elections.

Eluned Morgan, who is also the leader of the Labour Party in Wales, said she was “really fearful” that the party could make gains in Welsh parliament.

The former MEP was speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, which is partnered with The Independent for the second year running.

She appeared on a panel alongside historian and broadcaster David Olusoga and author Helen Rebanks as part of the festival’s daily News Review event, chaired by The Independent’s chief book critic Martin Chilton.

Responding to a story about Farage challenging Sir Keir Starmer to join him at a working men's club, Ms Morgan said: “I just think this is comedy. This is so sad that our politics has come to this where you're being judged on who can drink the most pints in a pub.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rejected Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan’s call to rethink the winter fuel cut (Andy Buchanan/PA) ( PA Archive )

Recalling when seven UKIP members were elected to Welsh parliament in 2016, she told the audience: “We’ve seen it of course and we are really fearful that we’re going to see this repeated again in the next [Welsh assembly] election next summer.”

She continued: “There is a real danger today. We've got to take this threat of Reform really seriously. You’ve seen what’s happened in the local elections. But there's also opportunities to expose the incompetence that I am absolutely assured will come as a result of the new elected mayors and the new councils.”

During Sunday morning’s event, the panel discussed a wide range of topics inspired by the day’s headlines, including Donald Trump lashing out at Vladimir Putin after he launched the largest drone strikes on Ukraine of the war so far overnight.

Ms Morgan acknowledged that Sir Keir was walking a “difficult tightrope” between the US administration and trade ties with the EU.

Fellow panelist Helen Rebanks, who wrote the bestselling book The Farmer’s Wife, argued Sir Keir’s recent trade deals with the US had been damaging for farmers and could put the nation’s health at risk.

open image in gallery Ms Morgan appeared on a panel alongside historian and broadcaster David Olusoga and author Helen Rebanks as part of the festival’s daily News Review event, chaired by The Independent’s chief book critic Martin Chilton. ( Adam Tatton-Reid and Hay Festival )

“It's just incredibly challenging to work out a path forwards for a farmers to make a sustainable business. With the trade deals that's just happened, it's like we're being chucked in the sea as a farming community with our legs and hands tied and there’s sharks in there,” she said.

“I'm worried for the health of the nation with what’s coming over in these ships coming in with food.”

Spread over 11 days, the 38th spring edition of the annual cultural event is set in Hay-on-Wye, the idyllic and picturesque “Town of Books”. Among the star-studded lineup are Mary Trump, Michael Sheen and Jameela Jamil.

The Independent has partnered with the festival once again to host “The News Review”, a series of panels where our journalists explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy every morning.