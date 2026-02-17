How long has Reform enjoyed a lead in opinion polls?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform has enjoyed an uninterrupted lead in national opinion polls since May 2025, polling ahead of all other parties more than 170 times, according to Press Association analysis.

Labour led the polls in the months immediately after the July 2024 general election, with the Conservatives in second place and Reform third.

But Labour’s share of the vote began to slide towards the end of 2024 while Reform’s numbers increased, with the Tories also seeing a fall.

Reform polled ahead of Labour on a few occasions in January and February 2025, though the party had not yet established a consistent lead and sometimes were ranked second, in front of Labour but behind the Conservatives.

It was only in early May 2025 – around the time of the last set of local elections – that Reform pulled in front of both parties.

Since then, Reform has been ahead in the polls at least 173 times.

This is based on figures compiled by the Press Association using data published regularly by the following polling organisations: BMG, FindOutNow, FocalData, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, Survation, TechneUK and YouGov.

Reform’s lead grew from an average of five to six percentage points in May and June 2025 to reach nine to 10 points by September 2025, and has remained broadly at this level ever since.

The latest poll averages, for the week ending February 15 2026, show Reform on 29%, Labour and the Conservatives tied on 19%, the Greens on 15% and the Liberal Democrats on 13%.