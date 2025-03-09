Lawyer probing Rupert Lowe claims denies statements attributed to them by MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lawyer appointed to investigate claims against Rupert Lowe has denied making statements that the MP attributed to them.

The KC chosen by Reform UK to look into the allegations against the Great Yarmouth MP told the BBC that they find themselves “in the unfortunate and regrettable position” of having to correct the record.

Mr Lowe had the Reform whip suspended on Friday and was reported to the police after claims of threatening violence against the party chairman.

Reform also said it had received evidence of “serious bullying” and “derogatory” remarks made about women in the MP’s offices, with two separate employees said to have made allegations. Mr Lowe has denied the claims.

In their statement on Friday, Reform said that an independent KC had been appointed to look into the bullying claims.

The lawyer told the BBC: “I have seen a number of statements made by Mr Lowe MP which are attributed to me and which describe my reactions to the process conducted by the party into the allegations made against both Mr Lowe and his constituency manager.”

The lawyer has not been named by Reform but the broadcaster said their credentials had been verified.

They said: “I find myself in the unfortunate and regrettable position of having to make this statement to correct the record.”

The lawyer added: “I have not expressed either ‘dismay’ or ‘shock’ at any time as to the process.

“Nor have I said ‘there is zero credible evidence against [Mr Lowe]’, let alone said this ‘repeatedly’.”

In a post on X shortly after the news first broke on Friday evening, the Norfolk MP claimed that the KC was “dismayed” that the statement had been made by Reform. He also claimed that the lawyer had “stated on numerous occasions” that “there is no credible evidence” against him.

In a further statement on X on Sunday evening, Mr Lowe said that “ever since this malicious attack on my reputation was launched, all I have asked for from both Reform and the KC is the credible evidence against me.”

He said that “none has been provided” because “there is no credible evidence against me”.

He added: “I will not have my name dragged through the mud as part of a political assassination because I dared to question Nigel Farage.”

Splits in the party appeared on Thursday after Mr Lowe told the Daily Mail that Reform remained a “protest party led by the messiah” under Mr Farage.

Asked whether the former Ukip leader had the potential to become prime minister, as his supporters have suggested, Mr Lowe said: “It’s too early to know whether Nigel will deliver the goods. He can only deliver if he surrounds himself with the right people.”

Earlier on Sunday, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice said it was “right and proper” that the KC had been appointed to conduct an investigation.

He told Sky News: “We’ve also got a duty of care as a party, whether people are employed directly or indirectly. So, that’s why the chairman has instructed an independent investigation by a KC, that’s the right and proper thing to do. That will run its course.”