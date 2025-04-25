Poll of the day: Do you still believe in the UK–US ‘special relationship’?
Have your say: Is the UK–US “special relationship” still alive, or has Trump’s trade war and shifting global politics turned it into a thing of the past?
For decades, politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have proudly referenced the “special relationship” between the UK and the US – a phrase meant to signal deep diplomatic ties, shared values, and strong economic and military cooperation.
But in 2025, is that bond starting to fray?
Chancellor Rachel Reeves, in Washington for trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has signalled a shift in priorities, suggesting that resetting the UK’s relationship with Europe could be more important than a US trade deal.
“I understand why there’s so much focus on our trading relationship with the US,” Reeves told the BBC, “but actually our trading relationship with Europe is arguably even more important — because they’re our nearest neighbours and trading partners.”
The talks in Washington follow a major escalation in trade tensions. President Donald Trump’s administration recently imposed sweeping tariffs on UK exports, including a 10 per cent blanket tariff and a 25 per cent levy on cars, steel, and aluminium. Reeves is pushing for a deal but has ruled out concessions on food standards and online safety laws.
Meanwhile, a recent Ipsos poll revealed that nearly 70 per cent of Brits no longer believe in the “special relationship,” and many are critical of Trump’s approach.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has taken a cautious stance so far, but with public trust faltering, many are asking: has the golden era of UK–US ties come to an end?
What do you think? Vote in our poll and share your view in the comments below.
