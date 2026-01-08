What is a red weather warning? Met Office issues rare alert as Storm Goretti hits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare red warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on Thursday evening.

The forecaster warned of “dangerous, stormy winds” of up to 100mph which are expected to increase rapidly, with a risk to life from flying debris.

The warning is in place from 4pm until 11pm.

Red weather warnings are reserved for “very dangerous weather with a high level of certainty”, according to the Met Office.

“You should take direct action to keep yourself and others safe from impacts of the weather. It’s likely there will be a risk to life, as well as substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure.”

The Met Office say that under a red weather warning, you should expect:

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Flying debris resulting in danger to life.

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Very large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Storm Goretti weather warnings for January 8 and 9 ( PA )

Storm Goretti, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, has been described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, with as much as 30cm of snow possible for parts of the UK and wind gusts of up to 100mph.

Weather warnings have been issued for snow, wind, rain and ice across the country ahead of likely “disruption and dangerous travelling conditions”.

A separate yellow warning for wind has also been issued for the entire south coast, where gusts of up to 60mph are forecast.

Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow runs from 8pm until 9am on Friday covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

The Met Office said rain associated with the storm in these areas will turn to “heavy snow”, which may lead to some rural communities being cut off.

Around 10-15cm of snow is likely across the warning area, with up to 30cm on higher ground in Wales and the Peak District.

A yellow warning for snow is also in place from 5pm until noon on Friday for a wider part of England, from Northumberland to Wiltshire, as well as a snow and ice warning in Scotland from 10pm until noon.