Zoo asks for help naming its red panda cub

Members of the public are being invited to help name a critically important new arrival at Bristol Zoo Project: an endangered red panda cub whose birth marks a significant step in conservation efforts for the species.

The female cub, born to first-time parents Neora and Laya on 26 June, has recently undergone her initial veterinary health check, confirming she is healthy and feeding well. Weighing 780g, she has been cared for by her mother, Laya, within nest boxes in the red panda habitat. Now almost two months old, the cub is anticipated to begin exploring her surroundings beyond the boxes.

Nigel Simpson, head of zoo animals at Bristol Zoo Project, highlighted the significance of the birth, stating: "We are all thrilled to see Neora and Laya’s new cub thriving." He added: "As a first-time mum, Laya has done a fantastic job of caring for her cub and ensuring it is safe, fed and well. This is a huge conservation win for this endangered species. The wild population is thought to be as low as 2,500 individuals, threatened by habitat loss and poaching." The cub’s parents arrived at the zoo in 2024 as part of the EAZA’s critical breeding programme, making her arrival "very special indeed."

open image in gallery The panda has been confirmed as a baby girl (Bristol Zoo Project/PA)

To celebrate the new arrival, the zoo is inviting the public to help choose a name for the cub. Keepers have shortlisted three options: Asha, meaning ‘hope’ in Nepali/Sanskrit; Banita, meaning ‘cherished’ in Nepali/Sanskrit; and Malika, meaning ‘flower bud’ in Nepali.

Red pandas are indigenous to the eastern Himalayas and south-western China. These typically solitary creatures spend the majority of their day resting in trees, conserving energy.