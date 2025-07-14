National two-minute silence to be held for 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A national two-minute silence will be held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

VJ Day – marking victory over Imperial Japan, which signalled the very end of the Second World War – will also be marked with a series of events.

A service of remembrance held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on August 15 will feature 400 members of the armed forces, the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A national silence will be observed at noon.

Four days of events were held in May to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.

But 80 years ago, thousands of British and Commonwealth military personnel continued to fight Japanese forces in Asia and the Pacific for a further three months.

The service of remembrance will be run in partnership with the Royal British Legion (RBL) and will be attended by Second World War veterans, VJ association members, senior politicians and military personnel, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

Second World War veteran and RBL ambassador Tom Berry, 101, from Cheshire, who was serving on HMS Tartar in the Pacific when Japan surrendered, said: “For veterans like me and all those who carried on fighting until VJ Day was announced, this will be a very emotional day – a moment in history.

“I’ll be watching the service at home, and I’d ask the country to do the same – to stop and remember all those who gave so much for our freedoms, and those who never made it back.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Those who continued to fight bravely in Asia and the Pacific in those last few months of the Second World War must never be forgotten.

“It is so important for us as a nation to come together on this important anniversary to remember our VJ Day veterans and hear their stories first-hand so we can ensure that their legacy is passed on to future generations and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “VJ Day was the final victory in a war that changed the world, and we honour those who served in the Far East with enduring gratitude.

“Just as we proudly marked VE Day, we reflect on the courage, sacrifice and resilience shown by so many to secure peace.

“Their legacy must never be forgotten, and it’s our duty to pass their stories on to future generations.”