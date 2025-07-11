Salt Path author’s next book delayed after ‘intrusive conjecture’ – publisher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The publisher of The Salt Path has said the release of the author’s next book will be delayed after “intrusive conjecture” about her husband’s health.

Raynor Winn’s story, now a film starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, tells how she and her husband, Moth, walked the South West Coast Path after losing their home.

The memoir also recounts how Moth was diagnosed with a neurological condition, but The Observer newspaper reported that Winn may have misrepresented the events that led to the couple losing their home and that experts had doubts over Moth having corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

In a statement on Friday, Penguin Michael Joseph, which published The Salt Path in 2018, said Winn’s next book, On Winter Hill, which was due to be published in October, will now be delayed.

A spokeswoman for the publisher said: “Given recent events, in particular intrusive conjecture around Moth’s health condition, which has caused considerable distress to Raynor Winn and her family, it is our priority to support the author at this time.

“With this in mind, Penguin Michael Joseph, together with the author, have made the decision to delay the publication of On Winter Hill from this October.

“We will announce a new publication date in due course.”

The Observer said the couple’s legal names are Sally and Timothy Walker.

On Wednesday, Winn defended her memoir against claims parts of it were fabricated, posting clinic letters on Instagram addressed to Timothy Walker, which she said showed that “he is treated for CBD/S and has been for many years”.

She wrote: “The last few days have been some of the hardest of my life. Heart breaking accusations that Moth has made up his illness have been made, leaving us devastated.”

In a statement on her website, she said that the article was “grotesquely unfair, highly misleading and seeks to systematically pick apart my life”.

She added: “The Salt Path is about what happened to Moth and me, after we lost our home and found ourselves homeless on the headlands of the south west.

“It’s not about every event or moment in our lives, but rather about a capsule of time when our lives moved from a place of complete despair to a place of hope.

“The journey held within those pages is one of salt and weather, of pain and possibility. And I can’t allow any more doubt to be cast on the validity of those memories, or the joy they have given so many.”

In The Salt Path, the couple lose their house due to a bad business investment, but The Observer reported that the couple lost their home after an accusation that Winn had stolen thousands of pounds from her employer.

Publishing house Penguin previously said it “undertook all the necessary pre-publication due diligence”, including a contract with an author warranty about factual accuracy and a legal read.

It added: “Prior to the Observer enquiry, we had not received any concerns about the book’s content.”