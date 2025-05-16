Man and two firefighters killed in fire at former RAF base named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man and two firefighters who died in a huge fire at a former RAF base have been named by police.

Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died after explosions were heard at Bicester Motion on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.

David Chester, 57, from Bicester, was also killed, the force added.

Both firefighters worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and Mr Sadler was also part of the London Fire Brigade.

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said previously.

Mr Sadler “exemplified courage and selflessness” and was serving on retained duty at Bicester Fire Station, the London Fire Commissioner said.

Andy Roe said in a statement: “We are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend.

“This is clearly an incredibly difficult time for us all; we have lost a well-respected and much-loved colleague who exemplified courage and selflessness in the service of others.

“Our thoughts are with all the families, friends, and colleagues impacted by this tragedy. We are doing everything we can to provide support to Martyn’s family and colleagues.”

It has been “an incredibly challenging day for the UK Fire and Rescue Service” and the incident “highlights the high-risk nature of the service we provide every day”, the commissioner said.

“I ask that everyone respects the family’s privacy and gives them the space to grieve”, he added.

He was a leading firefighter in Ealing, west London, and an instructor in breathing apparatus and fire behaviour at the Fire Service College.

A tribute on Facebook said: “Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming number of messages following the devastating loss of my cousin, colleague, role model and hero Martyn Sadler at the fire in Bicester last night.”

Mr Chester set up fencing and groundworks company Chester and Sons more than a decade ago.

It had carried out work for English Heritage and Mr Chester had more than 40 years experience in the industry, according to the company website.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Marjorie Neasham Glasgow, said the King would want to “pass on his sincerest condolences to all those affected”.

Members of the public started to lay flowers and tributes at the scene of the fire on Friday.

A handwritten note read: “Thank you for your service. Our hearts are with the services and families.”

A message left from Thames Valley Police read: “To my Red Light Family, in memory of two heroes.

“With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to family and friends. Always in our thoughts, your Blue Light Family (TVP)”

A group of school children also arrived to pay tribute at the scene.

Earlier on Friday the council said the blaze was under control.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the deaths as “devastating news”, adding: “The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall gave an emotional statement at the scene of the fire, saying: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel.”

Eyewitnesses described seeing the “black” smoke in the sky from the other side of town.

Stay-at-home mother Julie Stocker said she saw the flames from her bedroom window, and heard “various explosions”.

The 46-year-old, who lives across the road from Bicester Motion, said: “We could hear the crackle of the fire and then obviously the various explosions and stuff.

“(The smoke) was going very high. It was a mixture of white smoke and then really thick black smoke.”

She said the site where the fire took place is usually “very busy” and has seen workers being turned away by police this morning.

Mr MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

“Families have been informed and are being supported.”

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite Bicester Motion – formerly known as Bicester Heritage, said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

Historic England claims the famous airfield is “the most complete and strongly representative example of an RAF airbase” in Britain.

The site is now home to classic car restoration and engineering businesses.

In a statement, Bicester Motion said: “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

“There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

“We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.

“The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming.

“We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.”

Assistant Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police Tim Metcalfe said “this is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with the families, friends and colleagues” of the victims.

Bicester Motion confirmed the site will remain closed over the weekend.