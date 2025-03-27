Think tank forecasts lower-income households to be £500 a year worse off by 2030

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lower-income households are forecast to become £500 a year poorer over the next five years as a result of the Chancellor’s spring statement, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Rachel Reeves has received criticism from unions and political opponents after she cut welfare and squeezed Whitehall budgets in her spring statement, with some three million families on incapacity benefits expected to be hit by the changes.

An estimated 250,000 more people, including 50,000 children, will be left in relative poverty after housing costs by the end of the decade as a result of the Government’s squeeze on welfare, according to its own impact assessment.

The changes will affect about three million families on incapacity benefits, while 800,000 claimants will have reduced personal independence payments (Pip).

Initial analysis from the Resolution Foundation said the combination of a weak economic outlook and benefit cuts that fall disproportionately on lower-income families means that average income for the poorest half of households is on track to fall by £500 on average over the next five years.

Ruth Curtice, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: “The outlook for living standards remains bleak.

“Britain’s poor economic performance, combined with policies that bear down hardest on those on modest incomes, mean that 10 million working-age households across the bottom half of the income distribution are on track to get £500 a year poorer over the course of the Parliament.”

Ms Reeves has vowed not to shy away from economic challenges, writing in The Times newspaper that there would be “no quick solutions” to fix Britain’s financial woes.

Economists warned of further uncertainty ahead of the autumn budget, while opposition critics accused Ms Reeves of mismanaging the public finances, and unions said the policy changes marked a return to austerity.

But in an article on Thursday, the Chancellor wrote: “While there are no quick solutions to fixing our damaged economy, our plan for change is starting to bear fruit: interest rates cut and wages up; waiting lists down and defence bolstered; the economy predicted to grow faster than the OBR had previously expected from 2026.

“I won’t shy away from the challenges we face, and change won’t happen overnight. But the prize on offer to us is immense.

“Shovels in the ground and cranes in the sky, and an economy that finally delivers on the priorities of the British people.”

The budget watchdog said the £14 billion of measures to restore Ms Reeves’s headroom back to £9.9 billion came from “direct savings from welfare reforms and the reduction in day-to-day departmental spending” along with the “indirect boost” from changes such as planning reforms.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also halved its forecast for growth in gross domestic product in 2025 from 2% to just 1%, but upgraded its forecasts for subsequent years.

GDP is expected to increase by 1.9% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027, 1.7% in 2028 and 1.8% in 2029, though the watchdog warned tariffs threatened by Donald Trump could wipe out the Chancellor’s relatively thin £9.9 billion buffer.

The US president announced on Wednesday night he was placing a 25% levy on car imports to America, sparking further uncertainty over whether the UK will be able to secure a carve-out amid an escalating trade war.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) will publish its analysis of the statement on Thursday.

In a snapshot assessment on Wednesday, IFS director Paul Johnson warned that Ms Reeves had opened the door to six months of “damaging speculation and uncertainty over tax policy” ahead of the next budget after the statement.

The £9.9 billion buffer maintained by Ms Reeves to meet her self-imposed rule of covering day-to-day spending with tax receipts rather than borrowing is small by historic standards.

At a press conference later on Wednesday, Ms Reeves declined to rule out hiking taxes at her next budget but insisted she was focused on growing the economy as a way to generate revenue.

The IFS director added: “We might be in for another blockbuster autumn budget. That didn’t go well between last July’s election and October’s budget. I fear a longer rerun this year.”